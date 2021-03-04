APSU Women’s Tennis hosts Illinois State Friday, travels to North Alabama Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis is set to take the court for its home opener when it hosts a 11:00am, Friday match against Illinois State at the Governors Tennis Courts; the Govs will then hit the road for an 11:00am, Saturday match against North Alabama at the UNA Varsity Tennis Courts in Florence, Alabama.

After dropping their first match of the season to Middle Tennessee, 4-2, last time out, the Governors are set to take the court for the first time in five days when they square off with the Redbirds on Friday.

The top of the APSU Govs lineup has yet to change this season, with Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris playing in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions, respectively, in all three matches this season. Schmidt and Morris are also a perfect 3-0 this season while playing as the Governors No. 1 doubles duo.

Jana Leder, Martina Paladini-Jennings, and Aleks Topalovic have occupied the No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 singles lines for the Governors so far this season. Leder has partnered with both Paladini-Jennings and Topalovic in doubles action, where she has won a single match with each partner this season.

The No. 6 singles line has seen both Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi represent Austin Peay this season. Albertson and Nakanishi have also picked up a pair of doubles wins this season while partnering up as the Govs No. 3 pairing in all three matches this season.

The Opposition

Illinois State (9-4)

With 13 matches played this season, Illinois State has taken the court 10 more times than the Governors this season. The Redbirds started their season with only a pair of wins in their first six matches, but have since won seven-straight matches.

Illinois State’s seven-match winning streak started with wins over Ohio Valley Conference foes SIUE, 4-1, and Eastern Illinois, 6-1. Ilinois State freshman Tijana Zlatanovic has been named the Missouri Valley Conference’s Singles Player of the Week twice this season; last week Zlatanovic partnered with Tara Damnjanovic to be named the MVC’s Double’s Team of the Week.

North Alabama (2-7)

After hosting Chattanooga on Friday afternoon, the Lions will welcome the Governors to town for a Saturday showdown. North Alabama has only won a pair of matches this season, with one of those wins coming against the OVC’s Jacksonville State, 4-3. The Lions also dropped a match to Murray State, 7-0, to open the season.

Last season North Alabama made the trip to Clarksville, where the Governors picked up a 7-0 sweep on February 23rd, 2020.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis



Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play their final non-conference match of the season when they host Western Kentucky for a 12:00pm, Friday match at the Governors Tennis Courts. Austin Peay State University will then kick off OVC play when it travels to Nashville for a March 20th match against Tennessee State.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

