APSU Soccer plays Eastern Kentucky at home for annual Go4TheGoal game, Friday

Clarksville, TN – After a pair of matches on the road, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team is set to return home and will play its annual Go4TheGoal game when it hosts Eastern Kentucky for a 2:00pm, Friday match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Already halfway through the delayed 2020 soccer season, APSU has dropped back-to-back matches on the road to Southeast Missouri and Murray State.

Eastern Kentucky also enters Friday’s match coming off a loss, the Colonels fell to Jacksonville State, 4-0, last time out.

For Friday’s match, Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky will be teaming up with Go4theGoal by lacing up with gold shoelaces to raise awareness for Pediatric Cancer. Donations to help kids with cancer achieve their goals can be made online at https://www.go4thegoal.org/ or at Friday afternoon’s game.

The Opposition

All-time vs. Eastern Kentucky: 7-5-3

Eastern Kentucky: 7-5-3 All-time vs. EKU in Clarksville: 6-0-2

EKU in Clarksville: 6-0-2 Last Meeting: October 4, 2019 (W, 2-1)

Meeting: October 4, 2019 (W, 2-1) Last Meeting in Clarksville: October 5, 2018 (W, 3-0)

In his second season at the helm of Eastern Kentucky soccer, head coach Matt Cosinuke is coming off an eighth-place finish in the 2019, that saw the Colonels claim the final spot in the OVC Tournament.

This season, Eastern Kentucky was tabbed to finish ninth in the OVC by the league’s head coaches and SIDs. The Colonels are led by 2019 First-Team All-OVC selection Katie Shaffer. The senior defender helped the Colonels shutout Morehead State, 2-0, in their lone win of the season and she has also scored a goal and assisted on another this season.

On the offensive end, Audrey Anderson and Michaela Iacono lead Eastern Kentucky with three points this season – both have recorded one goal and one assist. In net for the Colonels, goalkeeper Sophia Braun leads the OVC in saves oer game (7.25) and ranks second in the league in total saves (29).

In last season’s meeting with the Colonels in Richmond, Kentucky, Anna McPhie scored in the second minute and Claire Larose scored what would prove to be the game-winning goal in the 15th minute. Eastern Kentucky would go on to score in the 22nd minute, but Austin Peay goalkeeper Mary Parker Powell made four saves in the match to fend off the Colonels and secure a 2-1 win for the Governors.

APSU Notably

Prior to this season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; now Peyton Powell (16 saves) and Chloé Dion (12 saves) are the only pair of teammates to have double-digit saves in the OVC this season.

Chloé Dion made her second-straight start against Murray State, March 16th, and made a career-high 7 saves in the match.

Peyton Powell faced a career-high 23 shots and made a career-high 7 saves at SIU Edwardsville, March 5th; the junior goalkeeper has already made a career-best 16 saves this season.

After an assist in the Jacksonville State game, Claire Larose now ranks 9th in program history in assists (7), goals (13), and points (33).

In APSU’s first three matches of the season, three of the four freshmen on the roster scored the first goal of their collegiate career. Isabel Petre and Hannah Wilson scored in the 56th and 74th minutes, respectively, against Jacksonville State, and Tori Case scored in the 64th minute at SIUE.

Ashley Whittaker’s double-overtime goal against Jacksonville State was the fourth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and it was her first game-winning goal.

Ashley Whittaker and Isabel Petre each scored a goal and assisted on the others goal to tally a career-high three points each against Jacksonville State.

Tori Case dished out an assist against Jacksonville State as well, she is tied with Whittaker and Petre for the team-lead with 3 points this season.

Austin Peay State University erupted for four goals against Jacksonville State, March 9th, the last time the Governors scored four goals in a single game was when they beat Jacksonville State, 4-1, on September 28th, 2018.

On October 28th the OVC announced its teams would play a 10-game conference slate with matches played Tuesdays and Fridays; each team has a single bye date built into their schedule as well.

The OVC also decided the size of the OVC Championship field would be reduced to four teams as a one-year measure due to the challenges associated with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Fan Attendance Policies

For fans wishing to attend Austin Peay State University soccer matches, there will be limited general admission seating available, with free admission for all fans wishing to attend. The roster card for each match is available by accessing the game notes attached to this article and viewing the final page.

Austin Peay State University is holding soccer matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field in accordance with University, NCAA, and OVC guidelines. Additionally, the following policies are in effect for fans at APSU soccer events:

Face coverings are required upon entry into Morgan Bros. Soccer Field and must be worn at all times – covering both an individual’s mouth and nose – while in the facility, except while actively eating or drinking.

Seats in the bleachers at Morgan Bros. Soccer Field are marked with green and red stickers, fans may only sit in the seats marked by green stickers for appropriate social distancing.

Fans that wish to sit in the grass area in front of the bleachers may do so, but they must remain in the marked and socially distant boxes that are painted on the ground.

Austin Peay State University will strictly maintain social distancing measures at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season for the safety of fans, players, coaches, and staff. Individuals violating any of the above policies will be required to leave the facility.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will make the quick trip to the Music City for a 6:30pm, Tuesday match at Belmont. After battling the Bruins, the Govs will return home for their final two matches at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field this season when they host a 2:00pm, March 26th match against Eastern Illinois and a 2:00pm, March 30th match against UT Martin.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

Sections

Topics