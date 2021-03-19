|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Vols Basketball loses to Oregon State in NCAA Tournament, 70-56 Newer: Tennessee Department of Education Applications Open for New Trauma-Informed Schools Cohort »
APSU Soccer gets Overtime win over Eastern Kentucky
Clarksville, TN – After each team found the back of the net once in regulation, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s soccer picked up its second-straight home overtime win when Rachel Bradberry collected a loose ball off a free kick and ripped a shot past the Eastern Kentucky goalkeeper from the top of the box to secure a 2-1 victory for the Governors, Friday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.
Austin Peay (2-4) fired the opening salvo when Bradberry chipped a Tori Case long ball to Claire Larose, who found herself in a one-on-one opportunity with Eastern Kentucky (1-4) goalkeeper Billie Clark. Larose beat Clark to the far corner of the net for her season’s first goal and the Govs held a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
The rest of the first half went by without many looks on goal for either squad, each keeper made just a pair of saves in the first half, but it was Peyton Powell who keep a clean sheet in the first 45 minutes and the Governors led 1-0 at the break.
The offensive urgency picked up for both teams in the second half, as Powell would go on to make four saves in the second 45 minutes of the contest. But in the 68th minute of the contest, Eastern Kentucky; Michaela Iacono sent a corner kick into the box and Mackenzie Burdick beat Powell with a header to tie the match at one.
Immediately following the tally by the Colonels, Tori Case and Ashley Whittaker both put shots on target for Austin Peay, but neither was able to best Clark. The best scoring opportunity for either quad in the second half came in the 90th minute when Eastern Kentucky’s Ali Kirk found herself in a wide-open one-on-one opportunity with Powell, but Kirk sent a shot just high over the crossbar and the Govs were able to hold on and force overtime.
After neither table was able to muster a shot in the first nine minutes of overtime, the APSU Govs drew a foul just on the Eastern Kentucky side of midfield. Case sent a ball into the box on the free-kick, where it was headed by an Eastern Kentucky player before Bradberry connected with a strong right foot to beat Clark to the top-right corner of the net for the game-winning goal.
Quotably, APSU Coach Naomi Kolarova
On her team’s fight
On today’s match
Next Up For APSU Soccer
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.