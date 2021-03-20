Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Volleyball series against SIU Edwardsville canceled

March 20, 2021
 

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team’s matches against SIU Edwardsville, scheduled Sunday and Monday, have been canceled due to COVID-19 Coronavirus protocols and in accordance with Ohio Valley Conference policies.

Austin Peay State University is scheduled to end Ohio Valley Conference play, March 28th-29th, when it travels to UT Martin.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)


