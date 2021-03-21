Marsha Blackburn Report: Celebrating Women’s History Month

Marsha Blackburn

Washington, D.C. – To honor Women’s History Month, I hosted an all-star group of women leaders to discuss the importance of making our voices heard.

Thank you to Kayleigh McEnany, Ambassador Kelly Craft, Mercedes Schlapp, Katie Pavlich, Karin Lips, Star Parker, Penny Nance, Andi Bottner, and Kimberley Strassel for joining my Women’s Empowerment Roundtable.

Make sure to watch our conversation below!

Supporting The Tennessee Entertainment Community

The music from Nashville strikes a chord with folks across the nation. However, the unique burdens faced by the arts community forced many to stop writing, performing, and producing altogether. The HITS Act will provide targeted tax deductions to support our musicians and allow them to get back to work. Read more about my bipartisan HITS Act here.

Criticizing Anti-Women Policies

Don’t be fooled by the Equality Act’s innocuous name or glowing reviews from radical activists. Rather than establishing equal rights, the Equality Act will force female athletes to compete against biological males, mandate religious schools and hospitals go against their moral principles to cater to an individual’s “gender identity,” and allow men into women-only spaces like domestic violence shelters.

Read more about the risks posed by this radical legislation here.

Protecting Our Police

Every day, our brave men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect and serve our communities. Police officers run towards danger while innocent civilians head towards safety. I joined my colleagues to support the Protect and Serve Act, which would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

Demanding A Solution To The Border Crisis

The White House’s promises of mass amnesty and free healthcare for illegal immigrants have led to an undeniable crisis at the southern border. When our border is not secure, every town is a border town, and every state is a border state.

Calling Out International Espionage

Chinese state-run sister cities programs are strategic partnerships that Beijing brokers to create a foothold in American communities. In the past, China has used sister city partnerships to force local governments to abide by Chinese policies or face economic retaliation.

I introduced legislation this week to shed light on these partnerships and determine whether they leave American communities vulnerable to foreign espionage and ideological coercion.

Marsha’s Roundup

U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans will increase taxes to fund wasteful pet projects. Rather than pushing massive spending bills, members of Congress should listen to the needs of their constituents, who are the real driving force behind America’s economic recovery.

Whether via sweeping election “reform” or abuse of the budget reconciliation process, some members of Congress would rather assert their own agenda than follow the democratic process.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is a radical. His agenda works against what the hardworking men and women of Tennessee deserve. I spoke out on behalf of Tennesseans who want a qualified leader for our nation’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Open-border policies are putting the American people at risk. The crisis at our southern border can no longer be ignored as it continues to jeopardize the health and safety of our citizens.

The United States Constitution establishes the right to speak freely and bear arms. I spoke with outspoken activist Kyle Kashuv who shared his perspectives on the importance of preserving these rights.

Coronavirus Resources

Walmart is offering vaccines to eligible individuals here.

COVID-19-19 Coronavirus testing sites can be found here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

Information for cleaning and disinfecting your home when someone is sick can be found here.

