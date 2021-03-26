APSU Soccer plays to a draw against Eastern Illinois on Senior Day

Clarksville, TN – After a scoreless first half, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team scored the first goal of the match when Morgan Drawdy found the back of the net in the 50th minute, but Eastern Illinois tied the match in the 72nd minute and after two overtime periods the Govs and Panthers played to a 1-1 draw on Senior Day, Friday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Austin Peay (2-5-1) had the best scoring opportunity of the first half when Claire Larose put a shot on target in just the second minute of the match.

However, Eastern Illinois (1-6-1) goalkeeper Faith Davies was up to the task and kept the Govs off the scoreboard in the first 45 minutes.

Austin Peay goalkeeper Peyton Powell also kept a clean sheet in the first half, but with the score tied 0-0 after the first 45 minutes, the Governors went with Chloé Dion in net for the remainder of the game after halftime.

In the second half, the Govs scored on their first shot attempt when Morgan Drawdy collected a long pass from Tori Case and chipped it over Davies for a breakaway goal in the 50th minute. Drawdy’s 50th-minute tally was the eighth goal of her Austin Peay State University career and her first of the season, the goal also marked Case’s team-best third assist of the season.

In the 72nd minute, Eastern Illinois’ Nicoletta Anuci fired a shot just over the outstretched hands of a jumping Dion to score a goal on the Panther’s only shot on goal of the match.

With the match tied at one, Jisela Dall took the only other shot on goal in regulation but was unable to best the Eastern Illinois keeper and the Governors went to overtime for the third-straight match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

After neither team took a shot in the first ten-minute overtime period, Dall fired the first shot on target of overtime in the 104th minute of the match, but she was once again unable to beat Davies. Ashley Whittaker took the only other shot of overtime in the 107th minute, but her shot was off target and the APSU Governors played to their first draw of the season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team will play its final home match of the season when it hosts a 2:00pm, Tuesday match against UT Martin at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Governors will then play their regular-season finale when they travel to Morehead State for a 5:00pm, April 2nd match.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors soccer Twitter account (@AustinPeaySOCR).

Sections

Topics