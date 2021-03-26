Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis falls to Jacksonville State, 4-3

Clarksville, TN – Fabienne Schmidt and Danielle Morris improved to a perfect 7-0 in doubles play this season, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis dropped the doubles point and that would wind up being the difference as the Govs fell to Jacksonville State, 4-3, in their Ohio Valley Conference opener, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-2, 0-1) got off to a good start in doubles play, with Schmidt and Morris winning in straight sets, 6-0, in the No. 1 doubles match. But despite dropping the first doubles match of the day, Jacksonville State (8-6, 3-0) bounced back to pick up wins in the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches.

The Gamecocks knocked of Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic in the No. 2 match and Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi in the No. 3 match to claim the doubles point and take a 1-0 lead into singles action.

In singles play it was Jacksonville State that got off to a fast start, knocking off Martina Paladini-Jennings in the No. 4 match and Albertson in the No. 6 match to claim a 3-0 lead.

Needing a win to keep their chances alive, Schmidt and Topalovic both picked up three-set wins for Austin Peay State University in the No. 1 and No. 5 matches, respectively, to trim the Gamecock’s lead to 3-2. But Jacksonville State picked up the decisive point in the next match to go final, knocking off Morris on the No. 2 line to claim the match win.

With the match already decided, Leder picked up a three-set win for the Governors in the No. 3 singles tilt to split the singles matches with Jacksonville State.

Results

Doubles

1. Fabienne Schmidt/Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Carolina Bulatovic/Malin Buechner (JSU) 6-0

2. Charlie Croteau/Harriet Hamilon (JSU) def. Jana Leder/Aleks Topalovic (APSU) 6-4

3. Dariana Prato/Sara Jamal (JSU) def. Ana Albertson/Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) 6-4

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*

Singles

1. Fabienne Schmidt (APSU) def. Carolina Bulatovic (JSU) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

2. Harriet Hamilton (JSU) def. Danielle Morris (APSU 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

3. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Malin Buechner (JSU) 7-5, 3-6, 7-5

4. Dariana Prato (JSU) def. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Sara Jamal (JSU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-1

6. Charlie Croteau (JSU) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 7-5, 6-2

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 1, 5, 2*, 3

Next Up for Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will hit the road for a 1:00pm, April 2nd match at Southeast Missouri and a noon, April 3rd match at UT Martin. The Govs will be back in Clarksville when they play a 10:00am, April 9th match against Eastern Illinois at the Governors Tennis Courts.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the Governors women’s tennis Twitter (@AustinPeayWTN).

