APSU Men’s Basketball senior Terry Taylor will take part in 3X3U National Championship

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball player Terry Taylor has been selected for the Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship, April 2nd-4th, 2021 from The Pavilion in Indianapolis Indiana.

This event will pit 16 four-man teams representing every Division I basketball conference against each other in a three-day, 3-on-3 tournament.

These teams, comprised of players who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $150,000 prize pool viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2 from Friday, April 2nd through Sunday, April 4th at The Pavilion in Indianapolis.

The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship will be streamed live via Twitter on Friday, April 2nd beginning at 10:30am CT, and Saturday, April 3rd beginning at 7:30am CT. On Sunday, April 4th, the first 12 knockout games will be streamed live on Twitter beginning at 10:30am CT, and the semifinals, third-place game, and championship game will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at 2:30pm CT.

Taylor is the third Governor to appear in the 3X3U National Championships, joining APSU’s Averyl Ugba (2018) and Chris Porter-Bunton (2019).

Taylor’s case as one of the greatest players in league history has continued to gain steam over the course of his career, culminating in a senior campaign that saw him shatter Austin Peay State University’s career scoring record and become just the fifth player in Ohio Valley Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in his career. In the history of NCAA Division I basketball, Terry Taylor is one of only 120 players to reach that milestone.

In earning back-to-back OVC Player of the Year nods, Taylor became just the 15th player in league history to earn multiple nods as the league’s most outstanding player, joining a list of luminaries including Austin Peay State University legend Otis Howard and future NBA players in Murray State’s Isaiah Canaan, Morehead State’s Kenneth Faried, Tennessee State’s Carlos Rogers, Murray State’s Popeye Jones, and Western Kentucky’s Jim McDaniels—just to illustrate the list of legends Taylor just joined.

Taylor also was named first-team All-OVC for the fourth straight season—he’s only the third player in league history to earn that accolade four times, joining Eastern Kentucky’s Nick Mayo and Western Kentucky’s Ralph Crosthwaite, who did so roughly 60 years apart.

Terry Taylor reasserted his dominance on the league in 2020-21. He led the league in scoring (21.6 ppg) and rebounding (11.1 rpg) for the second straight season, while also posting top-10 finishes in offensive rebounds (5.1 orpg, first), minutes played (37.0 mpg, first), defensive rebounds (6.0 drpg, tied for second), free-throw percentage (79.4 percent, third) and blocked shots (0.9 bpg, ninth).

Taylor will play alongside Eastern Illinois’ Josiah Wallace, Belmont alum Tyler Scanlon and Omaha’s Matt Pile out of the Summit League. The OVC and Summit League will be paired in Pool B.

