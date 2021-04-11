AAA Survey shows Traveler Optimism Grows as Summer Approaches

Nashville, TN – Traveler confidence is growing as COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccinations become more readily available. A new AAA survey reveals that nearly half of Tennesseans (49%) are comfortable taking a trip. That’s almost a 10 percentage-point increase compared to our previous survey in January.

Tennesseans cite more confidence in safety measures and implementation and the vaccine, as the top two reasons they feel comfortable traveling now.

More than a quarter (26%) say they have received the vaccine. Even more (38%) base their confidence on masks and sanitization.

“After a full year in a global pandemic, there is so much pent-up demand for travel that our AAA travel agents are seeing tremendous enthusiasm from Tennesseans who are eager to plan a trip,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While many want to wait until the summer, some have already received their vaccine and are motivated to travel now.”

According to the Survey:

61% of Tennesseans expect to travel in 2021

33% of travelers will take their next 3-day trip before June

69% of Tennesseans say they would be traveling more if there was not a pandemic

43% of Tennesseans say they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated

Trips, Transportation and Lodging

Tennesseans appear to be more willing to fly and stay in a hotel or resort. According to the survey:

58% of Tennesseans are comfortable staying in a hotel/resort (6 percentage-points more than Q1)

37% are comfortable taking a flight (8 percentage-points more than Q1)

The most popular vacations for Q2 travelers are:

Beach destinations (37%)

City/major metro destinations (22%)

National/state parks and theme parks (16%)

“Spring and summertime travelers seem to value outdoor destinations like beaches and state parks now more than ever,” Cooper continued. “Trips like these allow people to satisfy their thirst for travel, while also remaining socially distant in an open air environment.”

Travel Insurance

A growing number of Tennesseans will also consider buying travel insurance, due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Nearly two in five residents (39%) report being more likely to purchase travel insurance now than before the pandemic began. That’s an increase of six percentage points from Q1.

Since the pandemic, many travel insurance providers have adjusted their policies to provide protection for travelers who become ill with COVID-19 either before or during their trip. Because coverages can vary by policy, AAA Travel Advisors can help travelers choose the right policy that best protects their finances and health before and during their trip.

AAA Travel Agents and Other Resources

Travel agents are more important than ever during a pandemic. As more people are booking travel again, popular destinations are filling up.

Travel advisors serve as your advocate to help you assess options and navigate new safety protocols before, during and after a trip, and can answer questions related to:

Travel insurance options

What destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally

Which operators still have options available in popular destinations

Destination-specific testing and quarantine requirements

What to do if you need to make last-minute changes to a trip

Digital Resources for Planning a Road Trip

Road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred way for many to travel, but even these trips require additional planning and preparation. COVID-19 Coronavirus requirements by location are imbedded in AAA’s app and website, so you can easily see these rules while you plan your road trip.

Also, you can search for hotels based upon AAA’s Diamond Ratings and Best of Housekeeping Awards to help you make a confident decision. Go to the AAA App or COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions, and to identify which rest stops, gas stations, restaurants and hotels are open along their route.

About the AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey

The AAA Consumer Pulse™ Survey was conducted online among residents living in Tennessee from March 12 – 18, 2021. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results asked of all respondents have a maximum margin of error of ± 4.9% points. Responses are weighted by age and gender to ensure reliable and accurate representation of the adult population (18+) in Tennessee.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 60 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

