Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases Statement on Return to In-Person Learning
Nashville, TN – Today, Monday, April 12th, 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the return to in-person learning:
“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”
