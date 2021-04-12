Tennessee Governor Bill Lee releases Statement on Return to In-Person Learning

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee State GovernmentNashville, TN – Today, Monday, April 12th, 2021,  Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the return to in-person learning:

“In-person learning is safe and it’s the only way our students will get back on track after significant learning loss. I support the State Board of Education’s work to ensure that in-person learning is again the standard in Tennessee and virtual learning is reserved for emergency use only.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

