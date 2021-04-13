APSU Baseball loses at #6 Ole Miss, 13-1

Oxford, MS – Austin Peay State University baseball third baseman Gino Avros opened the game with a home run but the Governors could not keep pace with No. 6 Ole Miss, dropping a 13-1 decision, Tuesday night at Swayze Field.

Avros took the second pitch of the game out of the park to left, giving Austin Peay (10-20) an early 1-0 lead. He would provide the Govs’ second hit with a double in the third inning, as they battled to solve the Rebels pitching staff.

Ole Miss (25-8) responded thanks to first baseman Cael Baker. He gave the Rebels the lead with a three-run double in the bottom of the first.

Two innings later, he provided a home run to left center – a three-run shot that extended the lead to 6-1. The Rebels would tack on three runs in the fifth and sixth innings further extending its lead.

Avros finished the night 2-for-3, adding a third-inning double to his tally. Left fielder Knaje Guthrie and second baseman Malcolm Tipler each had infield singles in the sixth.

Baker went 4-for-4 with six RBI and two runs scored to pace Ole Miss. Shortstop Jacob Martinez was 3-for-4 with two RBI.

Ole Miss starter Tyler Myers (3-1) allowed one run over the opening three innings to notch the win.

APSU Govs starter Sebastian Martinez (2-2) struck out four over two innings but surrendered three runs in the first inning and suffered the loss.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its five-game road trip with a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at UT Martin, Friday-Saturday.

