Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hits the road for doubleheader against UT Martin

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team will continue its road campaign when it travels to UT Martin for a doubleheader dual match Wednesday, April 21st at the Skyhawks Beach Volleyball Complex in Martin, Tennessee. Matches begin at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay State University enters the final week of the regular season after picking up a pair of wins against Ohio Valley Conferences foes Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville State at the JSU beach tournament last weekend.

The duo of Jenna Panning and Brooke Moore are on a two-match winning streak and lead the Govs with six wins this season. Two other pairings of Governors have also won three times this season, Caroline Waite and Erin Eisenhart have won a trio of matches in the No. 5 pairing, while MiMi Arrington and Claire Darland have won three times between the No. 4 and No. 5 pairings.

This weekend Austin Peay State University will wrap up the regular season when they travel to Richmond, Kentucky, to play in the EKU Beach Tournament, April 24th-25th.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and match-time updates, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors Beach Volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

