Marsha Blackburn: President Joe Biden Lied, The All-Star Game Died

Washington, D.C. – During the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing today, Monday, April 20th, 2021, on Georgia’s election law, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) pushed back on the left’s false claim that election integrity is racist and highlighted the consequences of their repeated falsehoods.

Senator Blackburn also lambasted President Joe Biden’s repeating of the lie that caused the Major League Baseball (MLB) to pull the annual All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Requiring Voter ID is Not Racist, Despite the Left’s Assertions

[Referring to the Georgia election law as the] Jim Crow law, in my opinion, that is not a valid premise. I find it unfortunate that there are some who have continued to push that and push it on the state of Georgia.

Even the Washington Post Said Biden Lied About Georgia’s Voting Law

Look at The Washington Post and their comments about President Joe Biden when he falsely claimed that Georgia’s recent voting reform law, and I’m quoting ‘ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.’

President Biden went on to describe Georgia’s election law as, ‘Jim Crow in the 21st century,’ which appears to be the inspiration for this hearing. The problem is, as we’ve discussed several times, The Washington Post gave President Biden’s remarks on this issue, four Pinocchios, in other words, they say that was a lie.

Biden Lied and the All-Star Game Died

Unfortunately, President Joe Biden’s repeating of the lie had rapid, real-world consequences. You look at this with Major League Baseball. So, this repeated lie caused the All-Star Game in Atlanta to die, and I would have loved to have asked Senator Warnock and, probably will, how he will answer to his constituents for the loss of that game.

Video

Sections

Topics