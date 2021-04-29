Austin Peay State University Baseball hosts weekend series against Arkansas State

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues its nine-game homestand with a three-game nonconference series against Arkansas State, Friday-Sunday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

The Governors and Red Wolves open the series with a 6:00pm, Friday contest followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday contest, and a 1:00pm, Sunday matchup.

Austin Peay State University is 3-2 during the homestand after splitting a pair of midweek games. The Govs defeated North Alabama in walk-off fashion, Tuesday, but dropped a weather-shortened contest to Southeast Missouri, Wednesday.

The first five games have not lacked for runs with the APSU Govs and their opponents combining for 90 runs (18 per game). Center fielder Garrett Spain is batting .524 so far while second baseman Malcolm Tipler is batting .500.

Arkansas State returns to action for the first time since dropping a weekend Sun Belt Conference series at Texas State, winning Sunday’s series finale. The Red Wolves, who are 1-3 to start their current eight-game road trip, are 4-18 on the road this season. Right fielder Tyler Duncan leads ASU with seven home runs and 38 RBI while batting .310 this season.

The Governors will recognize 11 seniors prior to the start of Saturday’s contest: utility man Bobby Head, pitcher Tucker Weaver, second baseman Malcolm Tipler, first baseman John McDonald, designated hitter Ty DeLancey, pitcher Hayden Josephson, pitcher Kyle Nunn, pitcher Austin Carder, pitcher Harley Gollert, outfielder TJ Foreman and manager Tres Lawless.

Inside The Series

The Series: 14 previous meetings, ASU leads 8-6

Previously: APSU won a 2017 meeting, 9-8, in Clarksville

Notably: The APSU Govs have won three straight in the series but the 2017 win was preceded by victories in 2011 and 2012 in this infrequently played series. The Red Wolves built their series lead on the back of four straight wins in midweek pairs played in 1997 and 1998. Governors alumnus and Athletics Hall of Fame member Rowdy Hardy is in his third season as ASU’s pitching coach.

Probable Starters

Game 1 | Luke Brown (RHP) vs. Brandon Hudson (RHP)

Brown has been the Govs No. 1 starter since March 26 against Belmont. In his five starts to start a weekend he is 2-0 with a complete game (UTM) and 25 innings pitched. The Govs are 5-0 in his starts as the No. 1.

Game 2 | Govs Starter TBA vs. Will Nash (RHP)

The Govs have used five different hurlers in the No. 2 spot this season with RHP Sebastian Martinez the latest to get a turn. He has two weekend starts this season with 15 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched and a 3.65 ERA. However, the APSU offense has provided only three runs in support.

Game 3 | Govs Starter TBA vs. Carter Holt (RHP)

Five different Govs also have taken a turn as the Govs No. 3 starter this season. RHP Drew McIllwain has started three of the last four Game 3s and is 1-1 with 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings with a 3.45 ERA, opponents batting just .220 against him.

First Hacks

Catcher Jack Alexander closed the SIUE series with a 2-for-5, two RBI performance. He posted a .429 on-base percentage in the three-game set with four walks in the series’ first two games.

Third baseman Gino Avros was just 1-for-30 (.033) at the plate through the season’s first 10 games. But his turnaround over the last 28 games has been remarkable, batting .376 (41-109) with a commanding .457 on-base percentage since March 14.

John Bolton went 2-for-4 against North Alabama, Tuesday, and is 3-for-6 with three walks (.667 OBP) and three runs scored in his last two games played. He moved into the starting shortstop role at Ole Miss, April 13 (9 games started).

Harrison Brown has started three of the last four games (2 DH, 1 RF) and hit his first collegiate home run in Game 2 of the SIUE series. He saw a three-game hit streak halted against Southeast Missouri, Wednesday.

Reid Brown was the Govs starting designated hitter in both midweek games, hitting his first home run of 2021 against North Alabama, Tuesday, as part of a 2-for-5, three RBI outing.

TJ Foreman started three straight games in left field before coming off the bench in Tuesday’s game against Southeast Missouri. He has four hits (.333, 4-12) and three walks in Austin Peay State University’s last five games.

Bobby Head has started at all four infield positions and in right field this season. He has been the Govs best hitter in April, batting .371 (23-62) with 14 RBI and 15 runs scored.

First baseman John McDonald enjoyed a 4-for-5, four RBI outing against North Alabama, Tuesday, without posting an extra-base hit. He pushed his average to .296 which is just shy of his season-high of .308 on February 28th.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler also has a hit in every game of the homestand and has a .652 on-base percentage, reaching safely 15 of his 23 plate appearances, scoring 10 runs.

Austin Peay State University has recorded 16 of its 17 double-digit hit outings this season since March 20th, posting a .301 batting average in those 23 games.

Raymond C. Hand Park Admission Policies

Purchase tickets online at www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets.

Guests must maintain proper social distancing while inside the facility.

Masks are required to cover both the mouth and nose at all times while in the facility.

Failure to wear masks or maintain proper social distancing may result in guests being asked to leave the facility.

No seating permitted in the upper two rows of the chairback seating.

Pets are not permitted inside Raymond C. Hand Park; however, service dogs (i.e., guide dogs for persons with disabilities) are allowed in the ballpark.

Sections

Topics