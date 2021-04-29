Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Rossview Road, West Rossview Road water outage rescheduled to tonight

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard lane to be closed

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has rescheduled water main maintenance and water valve replacement work originally planned for Wednesday night to tonight, Thursday, April 29th, 2021 at 10:00pm on Rossview Road near the Wilma Rudolph Boulevard intersection.

The work will be done overnight and water service will also be turned off at 10:00pm to 2166, 2168, and 2170 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Fairview Lane from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to West Rossview Road, and on West Rossview Road.

Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

Approximately 300 feet of the outer eastbound lane of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near the intersection of Rossview Road will also be closed to traffic during the work. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone.

The water main and valve work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the lane reopened by 4:00am on Friday.

