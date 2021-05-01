|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announces Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget passage
Nashville, TN – On Thursday, April 29th, 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed through the Tennessee General Assembly. The budget totals $42.6 billion and includes historic investments in literacy, mental health, broadband, and safety.
“I’m proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities,” said Governor Lee. “Thank you to the General Assembly for their steadfast commitment to our shared goals and establishing Tennessee as a fiscal leader across the nation.”
As a result of fiscal prudence and over $180 million in spending reductions from the state agencies, Tennessee is able to return to pre-pandemic priorities and invest in public-private partnerships.
The budget also includes historic investments in some of the state’s most pressing issues including:
“I’d like to thank the General Assembly for their outstanding partnership in passing this historic budget,” Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley said. “I am proud of the way state agencies worked hard to curtail spending, allowing us to make long-term strategic investments in the future of our state. This budget will enable us to maintain Tennessee’s status as one of the best fiscally managed states in the nation.”
The budget includes strategic investments in public-private partnerships, non-profit organizations, and external partners to support Tennesseans’ top priorities without growing government. Those highlights include:
Pro-Life & Pro-Family
Fighting Human Trafficking & Supporting Victims
Career & Technical Education
K-12 Education
Criminal Justice Reform
Mental Health & Substance Abuse
The budget returns money to hardworking Tennesseans by including $50 million to provide a week-long sales tax holiday on groceries and prepared food. It does not add new debt and contains the highest reserves in history to prepare for uncertainty, bringing the Rainy-Day Fund to $1.55 billion.
Key FY21-22 budget highlights include:
The FY21-22 budget takes effect on July 1st, 2021.
