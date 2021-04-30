Austin Peay State University Softball falls 1-0 at UT Martin

Martin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team dropped the opening game of their three-game Ohio Valley Conference series to UT Martin, Friday afternoon at Bettye Giles Field, as the Governors came up short in a 1-0 final.

The Governors (23-14 OVC) saw the Skyhawks (25-14, 14-0 OVC) score the games only run in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of a lead-off triple, one of only six hits recorded by UT Martin and the only extra-base hit of the game.

Despite being limited to just three hits, the Govs did have a couple of scoring chances in the contest.

In the fifth inning, Drew Dudley reached on a one-out single into right field, then pinch-runner Emily Moore advance to second following a walk to Brooke Pfefferle.

But a fielder’s choice and a strikeout ended the threat for the APSU Govs.

APSU had a final chance in the seventh to tie the game, with Emily Harkleroad reaching on a single to left field, with one out, then advance into scoring position at second following a wild pitch, but two pop-ups on the infield ended the threat and the game in the 1-0 loss.

Jordan Benefiel (7-6) took the loss, going the first four innings and giving up four hits and one run, while walking one and striking out two, before Shelby Harpe came in and threw three shutout innings of relief, giving up two hits and striking out one.

The Austin Peay State University and UT Martin will conclude the three-game series tomorrow with a doubleheader starting at 1:00pm.

Inside the Boxscore

Catcher Brett Jackson threw out her 11th base runner trying to steal a base this season, the most by any catcher in the OVC.

Shelby Harpe extended her string of scoreless innings pitched to 14, over four appearances.

Lexi Osowski has recorded hits in Austin Peay State University’s last five games.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak versus UT Martin.

