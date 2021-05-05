Clarksville area Pets of the Week for May 5th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 5th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bonnie is an adult female Labrador Retriever. She is fully vaccinated, spayed and potty trained. Bonnie loves everyone and it takes her some time to warm up but once she knows you are family, she will be your new best friend. She will follow you everywhere. Bonnie walks well on a leash. She is a quick learner and wants to please everyone.

Linc is a young male domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. He is up to date on vaccinations and litter trained. Linc would make a wonderful companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Titan is a 2-year-old black and white terrier mix who weighs 60 pounds. He is house and crate trained, up to date on vaccinations and neutered. Titan does great on a leash and loves adventures. He knows basic commands and gets along with children although introductions are needed. He does not do well with cats and careful introduction is needed with male dogs. He gets along with female dogs including his best friend Bailey who is also available for adoption.

Find him through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

BoBo has been at Petsmart for over a month. A hopeful adopter had to back out when her housing did not come through. BoBo is a beautiful shorthaired ginger and white boy, 12-years-old, whose family loved him and surrendered him sadly due to health issues. He is alert, intelligent, and sweet-natured. He is a little sad now because he misses being a family cat. He lived with two other cats. He has many years left of companionship to give. BoBo is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Daisy is a darling 10-month-old female blue/gray tabby. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. Daisy through no fault of her own lost her home and is seeking her forever family. She does well with other cats. She is very loving and happy to play and then curl up with her people.

If Daisy is the perfect fit for your family, you can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bagsby is a handsome 8-month-old male Labrador retriever mix with beautiful eyes. He is neutered and his vaccinations are current. Bagsby is a very sweet and energetic boy who would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adorable 2–3-year-old female pit bull terrier mix weighing 50-pounds. She is kennel trained, spayed, and fully vetted. She does well with children and most dogs but prefers a cat free home. She loves to play, cuddle and just be by your side.

If you think Ayer is the perfect addition to your family, she can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Layla is a 4-year-old, 34-pound spayed female beagle mix. She is house and crate trained, up to date on vaccinations and has a microchip. This beautiful girl gets along well with other dogs and cats. She would do best in a home without children since she gets nervous around them.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton aka Hammy is a beautiful 4-year-old blue pitbull terrier mix. He is high energy, very smart, and loves attention, treats and people. He needs to be the only dog in the home.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Sections

Topics