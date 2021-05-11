Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

101st Airborne and Fort Campbell to hold Virtual Town Hall, May 11th

May 11, 2021 | Print This Post
 

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 at 6:00pm.

Major General JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion. Additional leaders and experts will contribute.

“These town halls are a great opportunity, not only to speak directly with members of the community but for us to hear and answer your questions,” said Lt. Col. Kari McEwen, division public affairs officer. “We have a team of experts ready to respond to comments.”

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Virtual Town Hall


Sections

News

Topics

, , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      May 2021
      S M T W T F S
       1
      2345678
      9101112131415
      16171819202122
      23242526272829
      3031  