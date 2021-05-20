Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Fire Rescue now Hiring

May 20, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) is now accepting applications for firefighters CFR offers rewarding careers with the opportunity to make a difference in the community.

Applications will be accepted online now through July 30th, 2021 at www.cityofclarksville.com

Look under the “view current jobs” button for the firefighter job posting.

Applicants need to 21 years old by December 6th, 2021, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license.

Clarksville Fire Rescue will host practice dates for the agility test.

Clarksville Fire Rescue will host practice dates for the agility test.

Benefits

  • Beginning salary: $38,254
  • State retirement plan
  • Paid vacation leave
  • Medical and dental insurance
  • Longevity pay
  • Earned sick leave
  • Uniforms and equipment provided
  • Military, reserve, and national guard leave

In addition to a call for more applicants, Clarksville Fire Rescue will have two open practice dates for the physical agility test on June 12th and July 10th from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Fire Station 1, located at 802 Main Street.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives