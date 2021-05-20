|
Clarksville Fire Rescue now Hiring
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) is now accepting applications for firefighters CFR offers rewarding careers with the opportunity to make a difference in the community.
Applications will be accepted online now through July 30th, 2021 at www.cityofclarksville.com
Look under the “view current jobs” button for the firefighter job posting.
Applicants need to 21 years old by December 6th, 2021, have a high school diploma or GED, and have a valid driver’s license.
Benefits
In addition to a call for more applicants, Clarksville Fire Rescue will have two open practice dates for the physical agility test on June 12th and July 10th from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Fire Station 1, located at 802 Main Street.
