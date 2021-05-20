Representative Mark Green files Bill requiring Supermajority on Tax Hikes

Washington, D.C – On Thursday, May 20th, 2021, U.S. Representative Mark Green introduced a Constitutional Amendment that will require a 3/5 majority of Congress to approve any legislation that increases taxes. Green said:

“It’s Tax Week and the Joe Biden Administration is hard at work raising your taxes and driving your jobs overseas. Under the historic reforms passed by Congress in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we saw a renewal of prosperity for all Americans with significant tax relief for American families and businesses.”

“Now, President Joe Biden is proposing a massive tax hike as part of the American Jobs Plan that will leave our business tax rate higher than that of Communist China.”

“A supermajority of senators and representatives elected by the people should be required to give consent to any action like this that would impose such a crushing burden on American jobs and free enterprise.”

“My amendment stops the radical left from raising taxes by requiring a 3/5 majority of Congress to approve it first.”

