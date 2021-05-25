Clarksville’s Keith Clow honored with Tennessee Wildlife Federation Conservation Award

15 Honored in 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards

Tennessee Wildlife Federation recognizes leaders in conservation from across the state

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, recognized 15 individuals and companies from all corners of the state for its 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. To ensure the health and safety of this year’s winners, the Federation celebrated the awards virtually on May 19th, 2021.

“This is the Federation’s 56th year hosting the awards and our 75th anniversary as an organization,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation.

“Being our 75th anniversary and after a year when the great outdoors were more important to our daily lives than usual, we are eager to recognize and celebrate those who have gone above and beyond for Tennessee’s natural places,” McCarter stated.

Awards spanned from Conservation Communicator and Conservation Educator to Forest Conservationist and the Z. Cartter Patten Award for many years of service to the cause of conservation in Tennessee.

The honorees of the 56th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards are as follows.

Dan & Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award, for outstanding support of Hunters for the Hungry

Keith Clow of Clarksville, Tennessee

Keith Clow owns and manages Hunters Harvest Deer Processing. When Clow opened his business in 2006—after retiring from the US Army—he became a certified processor for the Federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program. During his 15 years with the program, Clow has processed 530 deer providing more than 24,000 servings of protein to locals in need.

In 2018, Clow set a goal to feed more hungry Tennesseans in his community by processing as many donations as he could. In 2019, he processed 67 deer and in 2020 he hit his personal best, processing 109 donations. His enthusiastic support for the program and passion to serve others make Clow a model within the program.

