Roxy Regional Theatre’s Roxy Reads series features Lisa Loomer’s “Distracted”, Saturday

Clarksville, TN – The Roxy Regional Theatre invites you to join us on our Facebook page for the next installment in our “Roxy Reads” series, featuring Lisa Loomer’s “Distracted” this Saturday, May 29th, 2021 at 7:00pm.

What’s wrong with nine-year-old Jesse? He can’t sit still, he curses, he raps, and you can’t get him into — or out of — pajamas. His teacher thinks it’s Attention Deficit Disorder. Dad says, “He’s just a boy!” And Mama’s on a quest for answers.

Is Jesse dysfunctional, or just different?

Don’t we all have ADD, to some degree? She consults a psychologist, a homeopath, a neuropsychologist, and an environmental physician. She talks to neighbors, whose kids have their own diagnoses. A psychiatrist prescribes Ritalin for Jesse, but surely a pill can’t solve all of his problems.

Featuring Charlie Olita as Jesse alongside special guest readers Sara Anderson, Ryan Bowie, Matthew Combs, E. S. Harris, Melissa Schaffner, Katie Stafford and Stephanie Stafford, “Distracted” is a hilarious, provocative and poignant look at a modern family and an epidemic dilemma: Are we so tuned into our 24/7 info-rich world that we’ve tuned out what really matters?

While this reading is FREE to watch, donations to the Roxy Regional Theatre are appreciated and can be made at https://bit.ly/3bT46Gp.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.

