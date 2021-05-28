|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
AAA Urges Memorial Day Travelers to Ensure Their Vehicle is Road Trip Ready
Nashville, TN – A year’s worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed as 34 million Americans prepare for a Memorial Day road trip. For many, this could be their first road trip in quite some time and AAA is urging drivers to make sure their vehicles are ready.
“Some vehicles may have spent more time in the driveway than on the roadway after a year of disrupted schedules due to the pandemic,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“AAA cautions drivers about hitting the road in vehicles that haven’t been properly maintained. A pre-trip inspection will go a long way to ensure you don’t spend the holiday on the roadside,” Cooper stated.
AAA expects to rescue more than 468,000 Americans this Memorial Day weekend, mostly due to situations that could be avoided with a simple vehicle inspection. Drivers can find a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility by visiting AAA.com/AutoRepair.
Underinflated Tires Cause Blowouts
The top three reasons drivers request help from AAA are for flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts. Your tires are where the rubber meets the road. If neglected, tires could create serious consequences – ranging from a simple flat to a dangerous blowout on the highway.
“If people have not serviced their vehicle lately, chances are their tire pressure is low,” Cooper continued. “Low tire pressure is one of the lead contributors to tire blowouts. Consider checking the air in your tires the next time you fill up the gas tank.”
AAA recommends checking your tires once a month, at minimum, and before taking a long trip. Inspect all four tires and, if you have one, the spare tire as well. Look for cuts, gouges or sidewall bulges.
Drivers should pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tire tread depth:
In addition to checking tires, AAA recommends getting a vehicle inspection or following this simple checklist before any long trip to help avoid a breakdown along the way.
Additional Checklist Items
Be Prepared in Case Your Vehicle Breaks Down
Drivers who find themselves stranded can reach AAA by calling or texting “HELP” to 1.800.AAA.HELP (save this in your contacts), submitting a request via the web (bookmark in your favorites), or using the AAA mobile app (available on Google Play or in the App Store).
About AAA – The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.
For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
SectionsNews
TopicsAAA, Memorial Day, Memorial Day Weekend, Nashville, Nashville TN, The Auto Club Group, Travel
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.