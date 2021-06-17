Governor Bill Lee Unveils Posters Celebrating Tennessee’s Grand Divisions, 225 Years of Statehood

Nashville, TN – Today Thursday, June 17th 2021, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled three limited-edition posters highlighting each Tennessee grand division to celebrate 225 years of statehood. Tennesseans are invited to share an untold story and request a poster at www.Tennessee225.com.

“From the Mississippi River to the Great Smoky Mountains, our grand divisions reflect their own unique character and represent the best of Tennessee,” said Governor Lee.

“I invite Tennesseans to submit untold stories that celebrate every corner of our state as we commemorate 225 years of statehood,” Governor Lee stated.

The limited-edition posters, designed by famed artist Justin Helton of Knoxville, highlight the culture and beauty of each Tennessee grand division.

Sections

Topics