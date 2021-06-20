Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville Sounds get 6-2 win over Gwinnett Stripers

June 20, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Keston Hiura launched two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Sounds won two of the five games in the series.

Nashville took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-single from Zach Green and a sacrifice fly from Jamie Westbrook. Mitch Longo led off the second inning with a solo home run to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage.

The Sounds continued to pour on in the fifth as Hiura launched a two-run homer to put Nashville up 5-0.

Nashville Sounds infielder Keston Hiura Had His First Multi-Homer Game of the Season. (Nashville Sounds)

The Stripers threatened in the seventh inning but could only manage to get one run on a single from Ryan Goins to cut Nashville’s lead to 5-1.

Hiura gave Nashville an insurance run with his second home run of the day in the ninth to make it 6-1, Sounds.

The Stripers came back to score one run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice for the 6-2 finish.

Josh Lindblom picked up his second win after he worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four.

Game one of the six-game series against Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Reynaldo López (0-4, 8.31) starts for Charlotte, the starting pitcher for Nashville is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds lost their first series of the season (3 wins, 3 ties).
  • Keston Hiura had his first multi-homer game of the season and sixth of his career (last – 8/7/19 at PIT)…has reached base safely in 19 straight games…batting .412 (28-for-68) with 14 runs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, 14 RBI and 13 walks during that span…had his fourth 3-hit game of the year (last – 5/20 vs. GWN).
  • Nashville improved to 20-4 when scoring first.
  • Mitch Longo hit his first Triple-A home run.
  • Zach Green hit .348 (8-for-23) with 3 runs, 2 doubles, a home run, and 5 RBI during the series.

Box Score

Nashville 6, Gwinnett 2

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 2 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 6 8 0
Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2 6 0

 


 

