Nashville Sounds get 6-2 win over Gwinnett Stripers
Nashville, TN – Keston Hiura launched two home runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 6-2 win over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. The Sounds won two of the five games in the series.
Nashville took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI-single from Zach Green and a sacrifice fly from Jamie Westbrook. Mitch Longo led off the second inning with a solo home run to give the Sounds a 3-0 advantage.
The Sounds continued to pour on in the fifth as Hiura launched a two-run homer to put Nashville up 5-0.
The Stripers threatened in the seventh inning but could only manage to get one run on a single from Ryan Goins to cut Nashville’s lead to 5-1.
Hiura gave Nashville an insurance run with his second home run of the day in the ninth to make it 6-1, Sounds.
The Stripers came back to score one run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice for the 6-2 finish.
Josh Lindblom picked up his second win after he worked 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out four.
Game one of the six-game series against Charlotte is scheduled for Tuesday night in Nashville. Right-hander Reynaldo López (0-4, 8.31) starts for Charlotte, the starting pitcher for Nashville is to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
Nashville 6, Gwinnett 2
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park.
