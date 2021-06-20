Hopkinsville Community College will hold Pathfinder’s Discovery Camps in July

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host two different three-day camps for third through sixth graders in July. Pathfinder’s Discovery Camp classes will meet primarily in Round Table Park and other outdoor spaces on the college’s Hopkinsville campus.

Each week is designed for specific grades and will provide an interactive and engaging learning experience with talented educators.

Fifth and sixth graders explore career pathways by learning more about their own interests.

Students will take field trips to high-tech campus learning labs to meet college professors, see demonstrations, try out some of the training equipment and find out what it takes to work in manufacturing, healthcare, or transportation.

This camp, for students who will be fifth and sixth graders in fall 2021, will be taught by Amanda Baxter and Brett Pritchett 8:30am – 11:30am, Tuesday – Thursday, July 13th – 15th.

Working in teams, third and fourth graders will start their own lemonade stand. Participants will pick a business name, design a logo and determine costs. They will develop a marketing plan, build their stand on campus, compete against the other team for top sales to benefit the charity of their choice.

This camp, for students who will be third and fourth graders in fall 2021, will be taught by Courtney Bourne and Sydney Harper 8:30am – 11:30am, Tuesday – Thursday, July 20th – 22nd.

“We are delighted to be able to offer these new camp options this summer,” said Lanita Wilson, HCC Director of Program Facilitation. “We have missed having our young friends and their families on campus and look forward to bringing youth programs like Kids in College Can Soar (KICCS) back to campus in 2022.”

Classes and snacks will be offered primarily outside. Current CDC COVID-19 Coronavirus guidelines for K-12 students will be followed. As of today, masks are not required outside but are required inside. Each student should bring their own mask. Classes will be limited to 15 students each with two instructors.

Tuition is $79.00 per student and includes class supplies, daily snack,s and a camp t-shirt. Register online at rebrand.ly/PathfindersCamp.

Contact HCC’s Workforce Solutions office staff at 270.707.3750 for details.

About the Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

