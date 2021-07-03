Marsha Blackburn releases Statement on Hunter Biden

Washington, D.C. – “This is classic pay-to-play corruption. Hunter Biden was selling access to his father while Joe Biden was Vice President. President Biden repeatedly lied about having any knowledge or involvement with these corrupt deals.”

“However, we now know that Joe met with Hunter’s business partners and flew his business associate on Air Force Two.”

“President Biden even brought Hunter to meet with the Mexican President while Hunter worked on an energy deal in Mexico. This is textbook corruption, and Joe lied about his involvement. We need transparency. We need answers.” — Senator Blackburn

