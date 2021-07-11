Nashville Sounds hold Gwinnett Stripers scoreless in 7-0 win

Lawrenceville, GA – Weston Wilson broke the game open in the seventh inning with a three-run home run to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 7-0 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Nashville recorded their fifth shutout of the season and their second of the series.

With two outs in the first inning, Matt Lipka gave the Sounds a quick 1-0 lead with a solo home run to left field. Troy Stokes Jr. extended the Nashville lead to 2-0 in the second, driving in Kevin Kramer with a single.

The Sounds continued to pile on in the fifth as Aaron Ashby drew a lead-off walk and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Zach Green to make it 3-0, Nashville.

Wilson’s three-run homer in the seventh gave the Sounds a comfortable 6-0 advantage. Stokes Jr. extended the lead to 7-0 as he led off the eighth with a solo home run.

Ashby made his first start for the Sounds since June 6th and worked four scoreless innings and struck out six. Patrick Weigel, Angel Perdomo, Eric Yardley, Hoby Milner and Luke Barker all tossed a scoreless inning in the shutout.

Nashville will enjoy an off day Monday before opening a six-game series against Louisville on Tuesday night. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (1-2, 3.34) will start for the Sounds. The Bats have not named a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville won the seven-game series 4-3 and is 12-6 vs. Gwinnett this season.

Aaron Ashby is 2-1 with a 2.56 ERA (9 ER/31.2 IP) in seven starts for the Sounds.

Matt Lipka batted .471 (8-for-17) with 4 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 home run, 5 RBI and 3 walks during the series.

The Sounds recorded their fifth shutout of the season and second of the series.

Troy Stokes Jr. homered for the first time since 6/13.

Tim Lopes had a three-hit game for the first time since 5/27 at Columbus.

Box Score

Nashville 7, Gwinnett 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 7 11 1 Gwinnett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0

