Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee seeks additional Input from Community

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is seeking additional community input to develop the 2022 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. The agenda will include items specific to addressing issues in Montgomery County and the State of Tennessee.

Montgomery County Government requests that employees, community organizations, and county residents submit legislative items for consideration.

Please submit items to Michelle Newell at *protected email* or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by July 27th.

The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate their agenda to present to the local state delegation in September 2021.

Previous year’s legislative agenda items can be found at the bottom of the County Commission page of mcgtn.org.

Sections

Topics