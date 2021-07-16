|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Arts & Heritage Development Council accepting submissions for 2022 Cultural Calendar
Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee seeks additional Input from Community
Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is seeking additional community input to develop the 2022 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. The agenda will include items specific to addressing issues in Montgomery County and the State of Tennessee.
Montgomery County Government requests that employees, community organizations, and county residents submit legislative items for consideration.
Please submit items to Michelle Newell at or by mail to 1 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040 by July 27th.
The committee will review the suggested topics and formulate their agenda to present to the local state delegation in September 2021.
Previous year’s legislative agenda items can be found at the bottom of the County Commission page of mcgtn.org.
SectionsNews
TopicsMillennium Plaza, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee, Nashville, Nashville TN
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.