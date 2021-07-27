Over 1,700 Tennessee Educators take part in Hybrid 2021 Institute for CTE Educators

Nashville, TN – Between July 12th-16th, over 1,700 Tennessee educators participated in the Tennessee Department of Education’s 2021 Institute for CTE Educators, which included more 160 recorded sessions and in-person opportunities on innovations and best practices in career and technical education.

The virtual conference website and on-demand sessions are available and eligible for professional development and TASL credit through August 2nd. For additional information on how to receive credit, click here.

The first-ever hybrid Institute for CTE Educators not only included more than 160 pre-recorded and live interactive sessions from presenters nationwide, but also all-day in-person sessions for each of the sixteen career clusters. The hybrid format allowed more flexible session offerings and greater accessibility for attendees to participate in various learning opportunities.

The pre-recorded, live, and interactive sessions included content presentations on programs of study, network sessions designed for informal discussions on a specific topic, best practices, and panel discussions on a specific topic with a selected group of panelists, and virtual industry tours.

In addition to the 160 virtual sessions, this year’s Institute featured four days of in-person career cluster focus sessions and industry tours, with over 700 educators from each of the sixteen career clusters participating in this opportunity in person. Attendees registered for the full day where they had the opportunity to work hands-on with the standards for their career cluster, participate in an industry tour, meet other CTE educators in the career cluster, and collaborate to develop dynamic instructional resources for their students.

Attendees provided positive feedback and comments about the in-person career cluster focus days and the 160 virtual sessions throughout the week, including:

“The explanation of the (Food Pharmacy) program sparked the idea to set something up similar for backpack program to meet food insecurity and decrease food waste.”

“Was not interested in Industry tours at all before I went. (I) felt it would be a waste of time. Boy, was I wrong! My tour was fabulous and full of useful information to take back to my classroom.”

“It was the best presentation that I saw all day. I liked your humor at the end, and I will definitely use those answers!!!”

“I teach Agriculture, and I love mind mapping, but I haven’t found an app or online platform I like. Thanks for sharing these!”

“Thanks so much! This is a great presentation, and I will definitely use this information this year.”

“Fantastic presentation! Thanks for being super informative AND upbeat and fun! Looking forward to looking into these resources more!”

Educators could register for free both to participate in virtual sessions through the conference online platform and attend in-person career cluster focus days and additional ancillary events held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville.

The over 1,700 attendees included CTE educators, administrators, counselors, and other teachers with interests in career and technical education from across the state.

