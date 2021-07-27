AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices drop Two Cents

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Third Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tennessee motorists saw a little relief at the pump over last week as gas prices fell two cents, on average, across the state.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.86 which is two cents more expensive than one month ago and 94 cents more expensive than one year ago.

“For pump prices to push less expensive, OPEC will need to follow through with their production increases, crude will need to sell consistently at lower prices and the market will need to adjust to the potential resurgence of COVID cases,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

“If these factors prove true consistently, pump prices could be less expensive in August, though the national average could still be at or above the $3.00 per gallon mark,” Cooper stated.

Quick Facts

93% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.64 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.15 for regular unleaded

Tennessee remains the 8th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Motorists saw some positive change at the pump on the week with 31 state gas price averages declining one to five cents. The national gas price average pushed two cents cheaper to $3.15. One factor contributing to the decline was U.S. gasoline demand remaining relatively flat on the week.

At this point, it is too early to say if cheaper pump prices will be sustained or continue their downward trend. Part of the unknown is due to fluctuating crude prices, which dropped to a low of $66.00/bbl last Monday but were back over $70.00/bbl by the end of the week.

Prices initially dropped following news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that they have reached a deal to increase production in August. However, that promise has been compromised by concerns about the rise in COVID-19 Coronavirus case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand.

Since the beginning of July, gas prices have averaged $3.14. Today’s national average is more expensive on the month (+6 cents) and the year (+97 cents).

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 16 cents to settle at $72.07. Although crude prices tumbled last week to $66.00 per barrel due to market concerns that the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus Delta variant will slow potential economic growth and demand, market concern about the ongoing pandemic reversed by the end of the week and pushed crude prices higher.

Prices increased despite the Energy Information Administration reporting that total domestic crude inventories rose by 2.1 million bbl to 439.7 million bbl and plans by OPEC to increase production next month. For this week, crude prices could decline if market concerns about demand grow.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile .

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.94), Morristown ($2.89), Nashville ($2.87)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.94), Morristown ($2.89), Nashville ($2.87) Least expensive metro markets – Cleveland ($2.76), Chattanooga ($2.79), Clarksville ($2.81)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.864 $2.867 $2.885 $2.844 $1.921 Chattanooga $2.788 $2.790 $2.813 $2.740 $1.884 Knoxville $2.864 $2.865 $2.886 $2.869 $1.870 Memphis $2.940 $2.938 2.945 $2.906 $1.969 Nashville $2.865 $2.870 $2.889 $2.842 $1.953 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

