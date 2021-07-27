Nashville Sounds rally to defeat Columbus Clippers, 4-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on their way to a 4-3 win over the Columbus Clippers in front of 6,157 fans at First Horizon Park Tuesday night.

Nashville’s rally in the bottom of the seventh was aided by five walks issued by Columbus pitching. But prior to any of the free passes, the Sounds trailed 2-1 when Matt Lipka stepped to the plate to start the inning. The Sounds center fielder hit a high fly ball that appeared to hit off the top of the left field wall. The ball bounced into play but away from Columbus left fielder Jordan Luplow. Lipka raced around the bases for a solo inside-the-park home run to even the game at 2-2.

Following the home run by Lipka, five of the next seven Nashville batters drew a walk.

The Sounds took a 3-2 lead when Cooper Hummel drew a two-out bases loaded walk to force in Daniel Robertson. Zach Green followed with his own two-out bases-loaded walk that forced in Troy Stokes Jr. to make it a 4-2 game.

Just moments after the inning ended, Columbus catcher Wilson Ramos drilled a solo homer off Nashville reliever Blaine Hardy to trim the lead to 3-2. Luke Barker was summoned with one out in the eighth inning and struck out a pair to keep the lead intact. He worked a 1-2-3 ninth to secure his fifth save of the year.

Dylan File started for Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment. The right-hander is working his way back from elbow surgery and went a season-high 4 1/3 innings. File allowed two runs on six hits and did not factor into the decision.

Travis Shaw also appeared on Major League rehab assignment and gave Nashville an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI single.

Columbus took a 2-1 lead with solo homers in the second and fourth innings. The Clippers had a chance to take a 3-1 lead in the fifth, but Lipka cut down Andres Gimenez trying to score from second with a perfect throw from center field.

Game two of the six-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (3-0, 1.14) starts for Nashville against left-hander Logan Allen (0-3, 10.62) for Columbus. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Dylan File pitched in his first game with Nashville on Major League rehab assignment (4.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K).

Travis Shaw played in his first game on Major League rehab assignment and went 1-for-2 with an RBI single.

Matt Lipka’s inside-the-park home run was the first for Nashville since Renato Nunez hit an inside-the-park grand slam at Iowa on May 12, 2016.

Box Score

Columbus 3, Nashville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 10 0 Nashville 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 X 4 5 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics