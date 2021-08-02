AAA reports Gas Prices go up Three Cents in Tennessee

Clarksville-Montgomery County has the Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee gas price average rose three cents over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.89 which is nearly two cents more than one month ago and 97 cents more than one year ago.

“On average, motorists are paying 15 cents more to fill up across the country since the beginning of May,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “August could prove to be even more expensive if crude oil prices increase, driven by market concerns of rising COVID case numbers and how that could negatively affect global demand in the near future.”

Quick Facts

91% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.72 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.18 for regular unleaded

Tennessee moved to the 9th least expensive market in the nation

National Gas Prices

Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70.00 per barrel.

An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.

On the week, the national average increased by two cents to $3.17 with the majority of states seeing jumps between two to ten cents. Today’s average is a nickel more than a month ago and 99 cents more than a year ago.

As many travelers take final summer vacations and others return to school this month, AAA reminds drivers not to rely heavily on in-dash fuel economy displays. Just released AAA research found that a vehicle’s “miles to empty” estimates vary significantly and drivers could be taking an unnecessary risk if they over-rely on these displays.

With more expensive gas prices, motorists may be trying to stretch their tank to empty, but AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of a tank.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 33 cents to settle at $73.95. A weaker dollar helped to push prices higher last week, while market concerns surrounding demand recovery continued to grow. Crude prices were also bolstered after the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report showed that total domestic crude stocks declined by 4.1 million bbl to 435.6 million bbl.

For this week, crude prices could climb higher if EIA’s next weekly report shows another decline in total domestic crude supply.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile .

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($2.95), Nashville ($2.93), Jackson ($2.92)

metro markets – Memphis ($2.95), Nashville ($2.93), Jackson ($2.92) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.85), Clarksville ($2.86), Knoxville ($2.87)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy. Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Members who enroll between July 1st and August 31st, 2021 can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill up. Click here for more information.

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.897 $2.896 $2.864 $2.881 $1.926 Chattanooga $2.852 $2.860 $2.788 $2.847 $1.901 Knoxville $2.873 $2.874 $2.864 $2.870 $1.855 Memphis $2.947 $2.943 $2.940 $2.922 $1.969 Nashville $2.925 $2.925 $2.865 $2.907 $1.978 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second-largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec, and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking, and financial services, travel offerings, and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sections

Topics