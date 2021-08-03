Clarksville Street Department to close Prewitt Lane tonight for sewer work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Street Department will close the north entrance of Prewitt Lane from 11:00pm to 4:00am August 3rd-4th, 2021 to make a sewer tie-in for a new subdivision near the Cobblestone Apartments at 2438 Whitfield Road.

Tenants of the Cobblestone Apartments have been notified of the closure.

A section of Prewitt Lane running through the mobile home park has been designated as a temporary entrance and exit for the apartment complex tenants during the work.

Sections

Topics