Clarksville Gas and Water Department utility project to close Main Street, North First Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) will close two streets in the Downtown Clarksville area overnight on Monday and Tuesday, August 9th-10th, 2021 for water main installation work.

The work will take place over two nights beginning at 7:00pm and wrapping up at 5:00am the following day.

It will close sections of Main Street from North Second Street to Public Square and North First Street from College Street to Franklin Street.

The streets will return to normal traffic flow during the day.

Detours will be set up to direct Main Street traffic to North Second Street and Franklin Street or to Commerce Street. North First Street traffic will be detoured to College Street, North Spring Street, Commerce Street, and north onto South First Street to access Franklin Street and the downtown area.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to directional signs when traveling through the downtown area during the scheduled work.

