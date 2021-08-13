Representative Mark Green Condemns Any Punishment for Active-Duty Troops who Refuse the COVID-19 Vaccine

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Mark Green, a physician, and decorated combat veteran, introduced a Resolution opposing punishment for service members who choose not to receive the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine:

Representative Green said, “Having gone into battle myself, I strongly believe punishing those who refuse this vaccine—which has only been available for less than a year—is antithetical to the values of our military. As a physician, I’ve weighed the pros and cons and have taken the vaccine. But that is a decision for each American to make—with their doctor—not under coercion from the government.”

“No service member should receive anything other than an honorable discharge for refusing to take the vaccine. I’m proud to lead my colleagues in filing this resolution,” Green continued.

Representatives Chip Roy (TX-21), Dan Crenshaw (TX-02), Andy Harris (MD-01), Kat Cammack (FL-03), Greg Murphy (NC-03), Mike Garcia (CA-25), Thomas Massie (KY-04), Tim Burchett (TN-02), and Tom Tiffany (WI-07) are cosponsors of the Resolution.

On Monday, Secretary Austin announced that a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine mandate will take effect for active-duty servicemembers even though the Food and Drug Administration has only approved the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine under an Emergency Use Authorization.

Green’s Resolution calls on the House of Representatives to oppose any punishment or discharge that is not an honorable discharge for servicemembers who choose not to receive a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.

Read the full text here.

