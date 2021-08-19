ASPU Soccer kicks off season with visit to Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team will kick off its 20th season when it squares off against Western Kentucky in a 7:00pm, Thursday match at the WKU Soccer Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In her fourth season at the helm, head coach Naomi Kolarova‘s squad will feature 15 returning letterwinners and 13 newcomers – 12 of which are true freshmen.

In the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Poll, the Governors were picked to finish seventh by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Govs dropped their season-opening match during the 2020-21 season and played to a draw during the 2019 season. Kolarova and company will look to win the season opener for the first time since her debut as Austin Peay State University’s head coach, when the Governors defeated Middle Tennessee, 1-0, to begin the 2018 season.

About Western Kentucky



All-time vs. Western Kentucky: 1-7-1

1-7-1 All-time vs. WKU in Bowling Green: 0-5-1

0-5-1 Last Meeting: August 25th, 2017 (W, 2-1)

August 25th, 2017 (W, 2-1) Last Meeting in Bowling Green: September 2nd, 2016 (L, 1-2 OT)

Western Kentucky enters the 2021 season after winning the Conference USA East Division title with an 8-2-2 record last season. The Lady Toppers return 10 of 11 starters from last year’s squad, including their top three scorers – Ambere Barnett, Katie Erwin, and Annah Hopkins.

Western Kentucky went 2-0 in its preseason exhibition matches, besting the OVC’s UT Martin, 1-0, and Bellarmine, 1-0. Sophomore Lily Rummo and Hopkins scored the game-winning goals for the Lady Hilltoppers against UT Martin and Bellarmine, respectively.

Austin Peay State Unviersity picked up its first win against Western Kentucky in series history during the last meeting – a 2-1 victory, August 25th, 2017, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Western Kentucky scored first with a goal in the 49th minute, but a Kirstin Robertson goal in the 52nd minute and a Shelby Stewart penalty-kick goal in the 72nd minute were the difference for the Governors.

APSU Notably

APSU graduate student Gybson Roth and fifth-year senior Claire Larose will both take advantage of an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Larose enters her fifth season ranked sixth in goals (15), seventh in points (38), and eighth in assists (8) in Austin Peay State University history.

Larose started all ten matches during the 2020-21 season and has now started in 45-consecutive matches dating back to her sophomore season in 2018.

2020-21 OVC All-Newcomer selection Tori Case led the APSU Govs with three assists during her freshman season. Her 0.30 assists per game last season ranks as the fifth-best single-season in program history.

Senior Rachel Bradberry has led the APSU Govs with three goals in each of the last two seasons, she also recorded a team-best seven points during the 2020-21 season.

Prior to last season, Austin Peay State University returned a pair of goalkeepers who had yet to start a collegiate game; Peyton Powell (24 saves) and Chloé Dion (20 saves) are now the only pair of returning OVC teammates to have each recorded 20 or more saves during the 2020 season.

Last season three of Austin Peay’s then four freshmen scored their first collegiate goal in the season’s first three matches, this year the Governors will have a dozen freshmen trying to best that mark.

Freshman Hadleigh Watson and Avryn List are the first players in program history from Mississippi and Minnesota, respectively.

In 2021, Austin Peay State University returns 81.8 percent (9-of-11) of the goals, 77.8 percent (7-of-9) of the assists, and 80.6 percent (25-of-31) of the points scored during the 2020-21 season.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University women’s soccer makes the quick trip to Nashville for a 1:00pm, Sunday contest against Lipscomb. The APSU Govs then play their home opener when they welcome Kansas State for a 7:00pm, August 27th match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The home opener against the Wildcats, as well as all regular-season home matches this season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.

