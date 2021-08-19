|
Clarksville Police Department to hold High Visibility Engagement Traffic Safety Event August 26th
Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, August 26th, 2021 from 11:00am until 3:00pm the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will conduct a city-wide High Visibility Engagement Traffic Safety Event.
Clarksville Police Officers will be conducting increased traffic monitoring and enforcement focused on crash hotspot locations within the city limits. Data has indicated that Thursdays during this time period have the highest weekday traffic crash rate.
Areas of focus will be the following roadways with the highest volume of crashes:
As of August 18th, 2021 there have been 621 injury crashes, 9 serious bodily injury crashes, and 13 fatal crashes in the City of Clarksville.
Excessive speed, alcohol, and failure to yield have been the top contributing factors in these types of crashes. We will be focusing on these factors in an effort to reduce crashes throughout the remainder of the year.
This upcoming H.V.E. event is just one of many unique tactics our Clarksville Police Officers will pursue while attempting to change driving behaviors that lead to crashes.
CPD encourages everyone to slow down to the posted speed limits, obey traffic signals and never drink and drive.
