Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 20th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on I-24 from MM 0.0 – 5.0 performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing – core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, and Monday, August 23rd, 2021 from 8:00pm-6:00am.

Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.

Montgomery County

SR 112 from LM 9.19 – 9.41 and SR-76 from LM 14.1 – 14.20.

Intersection Improvements: Grading, Drainage, and Construction of Retaining walls on Friday, August 20th to Wednesday, August 25th from 9:00am-3:00pm. Median grading operations and overlay/restripe operations.

SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00

Grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

Starting Friday, August 20th, and continuing to Wednesday, August 25th, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.

Cheatham County

I-40 from MM 184.00 – 191.00

There will be patching of potholes on Friday, August 20th from 8:00pm until 3:00am.

SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)

Through Mid-End 2022 there will be 24/7 continuous lane closures for the construction of levee, box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-65 from 90.00 – 90.00. Milling and paving.

On Wednesday, August 25th from 7:00pm until 5:00am, the exit ramp and shoulders from I-65 North to Briley Pkwy East (exit 90B) will be closed for milling and paving.

I-24 from MM 32.00 – 40.00

Performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing on Sunday, August 22nd, and Monday, August 23rd between 8:00pm-6:00am. Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane.

I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split will take place Friday, August 20th through Wednesday, August 25th, excluding weekends, between 8:00pm and 5:00am. There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures and alternating ramp closures on I-440 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for degrassing and milling.

I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00

TDOT will be doing miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving will take place Friday, August 20th through Wednesday, August 25th from between 8:00pm until 5:00am.

There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for milling and paving. Two lanes will always remain open.

I-24 from 60.00 – 62.00

TDOT will be doing miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on Friday, August 20th at 8:00pm continuously until Monday, August 23rd at 5:00am.

There will be a full closure of the Hickory Hollow off-ramps and Hickory Hollow Parkway for pavement markings, sign installation, barrier rail removal, guardrail placement and finishing.

I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard. to Arlington Avenue will take place Friday, August 20th through Wednesday, August 25th, excluding weekends, between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures and alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for degrassing and milling.

I-40 from MM 219.50 – 219.70

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River will take place on Friday, August 20th through Wednesday, August 25th, excluding weekends, between 8:00pm-5:00am.

There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for a thin lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will always remain open.

I-65 from 81.60 – 81.60

TDOT will be performing miscellaneous safety improvements at the I-65 NB and SB off-ramps to Wedgewood Avenue (L.M. 7.29) starting Friday, August 20th and continuing until Wednesday, August 25th from 8:00pm-5:00am.

There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.

I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2

Random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes in Region 3 will take place Friday, August 20th through Wednesday, August 25th from 9:00am- 3:30pm.

Daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65 NB and SB.

Dickson County

I-40 from MM 176.5 – 181.2

TDOT will be performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing – core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix on Monday night, August 23rd and Tuesday night, August 24th from 8:00pm-6:00am.

Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane.

There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 to shot-blast the deck for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 (over I-840) in the WB direction. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the WB Bridge at LM 13.15.

Two lanes will be open from 5:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. (Note: The weekend closures for Kiewit and Jones Bros will be in the same direction).

Hickman County / Humphreys County

I-40 from MM 152.6 – 160.7

The resurfacing on I-40 from near SR 230 to the Hickman SEQ 3 County line will take place on Friday, August 20th to Wednesday, August 25th from 7:00pm-6:00am.

There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping, and permanent striping on I-40 in both directions.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Sections

Topics