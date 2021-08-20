|
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 20th, 2021
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work on I-24 from MM 0.0 – 5.0 performing falling weight deflectometer (FWD) testing and coring approx. 5 holes for pavement testing – core holes will be filled with EZ Street Cold Mix on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, and Monday, August 23rd, 2021 from 8:00pm-6:00am.
Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of left lane.
Montgomery County
SR 112 from LM 9.19 – 9.41 and SR-76 from LM 14.1 – 14.20.
SR 13 from LM 17.00 – 19.00
Starting Friday, August 20th, and continuing to Wednesday, August 25th, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridgework, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020. Width reduced to 22′ for the entire project.
Cheatham County
I-40 from MM 184.00 – 191.00
SR 455 from MM 0.87 – 1.16. Grade, Drain, Pave of SR 455 & Levee Construction (by others)
Davidson County
I-65 from 90.00 – 90.00. Milling and paving.
I-24 from MM 32.00 – 40.00
I-24 from MM 51.00 – 53.00
I-24 from MM 60.00 – 62.00
There will be temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary, intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for milling and paving. Two lanes will always remain open.
I-24 from 60.00 – 62.00
There will be a full closure of the Hickory Hollow off-ramps and Hickory Hollow Parkway for pavement markings, sign installation, barrier rail removal, guardrail placement and finishing.
I-40 from MM 216.00 – 217.00
There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures and alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for degrassing and milling.
I-40 from MM 219.50 – 219.70
There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on the Stones River bridge on I-40 for a thin lift epoxy overlay. At least two lanes will always remain open.
I-65 from 81.60 – 81.60
There will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue for installing mast arm signals. No lane closures on I-65 will be needed.
I-65 from MM 80.5 – 82.2
Daytime shoulder closures for sign footing installation of extruded panel sign on I-65 NB and SB.
Dickson County
I-40 from MM 176.5 – 181.2
Left lane closure for testing in the left wheel path of the left lane.
TDOT will be doing resurfacing and bridge repair of I-40 from East of Piney Road (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 (LM 13.15) in Dickson County during the night starting Friday, August 20th until Monday, August 23rd from 8:00m-5:00am.
There will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 to shot-blast the deck for the epoxy overlay at LM 13.15 (over I-840) in the WB direction. There will be a weekend closure beginning on Friday and ending Monday to place the epoxy overlay on the WB Bridge at LM 13.15.
Two lanes will be open from 5:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. (Note: The weekend closures for Kiewit and Jones Bros will be in the same direction).
Hickman County / Humphreys County
I-40 from MM 152.6 – 160.7
There will be nighttime lane closures for guardrail, rumble striping, and permanent striping on I-40 in both directions.
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.
For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).
People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).
Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.
From now through spring 2019, the bridge at LM 9 will be reduced to one lane for repairs. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.
