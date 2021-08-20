Austin Peay State University announces 2021-22 Men’s Golf Schedule

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is looking forward to returning to a full slate of competition this season, with head coach Robbie Wilson releasing the 2021-22 schedule, Thursday.

With 10 tournaments on the docket, including a stringent spring push at two of the toughest tournaments on the schedule, the Govs will be well-prepped for the rigors of the season-ending Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championships in April.

“We’re excited for the mix of playing our familiar conference foes in addition to some larger national fields,” Wilson said. “We are trying to challenge our guys in every way possible to improve and be at our best come OVC time.”

The fall opens September 3rd-4th with a trip to the EKU Fall Intercollegiate at The University Club at Arlington; it will be the first trip to Eastern Kentucky’s home event for the Govs since 2017, and will be followed by a three-week break ahead of the Derek Dolenc Invitational, a staple of the Austin Peay State University schedule the Govs will compete in for the third time since 2015.

October heats up first with the Skyhawk Invitational (October 4th-5th) before the Govs wrap the autumn slate at the Xavier Classic (October 18th-19th) and the Chattanooga-hosted Battle of Black Creek (October 25th-26th).

As the calendar turns to 2022, the Govs get things started March 4th at the Western Carolina-hosted Sea Palms Invitational on St. Simons Island before making another venture to the Loyola-hosted Southern Invitational (March 14th-15th) in Lake Worth, Florida—the Govs competed in this event last spring, the only repeat on the regular-season schedule, and won another Loyola event in Florida in 2018.

The APSU Govs brush up on their match-play at the Carpenter/Chaney Classic, April 4th-5th, in Tunica, Mississippi at Tunica National, with Morehead State serving as host. The Govs beat Western Kentucky in a pair of heads-up matches a year ago and advanced to the championship match at the President’s Day Match Play Challenge in Miami in February 2020.

Austin Peay State University wraps up the regular season at the Missouri Tiger Invitational at Old Hawthorne Golf Club, making its first appearance at the event—hosted by the SEC powerhouse coached by former Austin Peay head coach Mark Leroux—since 2017.

The Austin Peay State University Govs will join with the rest of the league to compete for the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Golf Championship, April 24th-26th, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

