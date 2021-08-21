|
Clarksville-Montgomery County School System COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy
Montgomery County, TN – Good evening, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) families,
We ended last school year with over 70% of our 36,500 students learning in-person and around 30% riding CMCSS transportation. This year, 97% of our 37,800 students are learning in-person and around 55% are riding CMCSS transportation.
Without a doubt, in-person learning is the best educational environment for the vast majority of our students, and we have worked hard to ensure that option has been and will continue to be, available during the pandemic.
CMCSS has communicated with families since last year that schools cannot eliminate the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus during in-person learning, but our collective actions can help mitigate the spread.
The District’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy has always been about using multiple layers to improve success, sometimes referred to as the Swiss Cheese model.
For the 2021-2022 school year, CMCSS has been using the following primary mitigation layers:
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, the percent of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County is the same right now as it was in early December 2020 and late January 2021, peaking around 0.3% higher than it is now in early January 2021. Ultimately, the increase in our community’s spread from 0.1% on July 20th, 2021, to 0.5% on August 8th, 2021, occurred before school was in session.
In this first full week of school, as of today, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has 298 student positive cases and 1,488 other students who are absent due to exclusions/quarantines. There are 41 positive employee cases and 76 are out on COVID-related leave. Compared to similar community spread in the winter, the number of employee positive cases is almost half.
However, the number of student positive cases has more than tripled.
To add more layers to CMCSS’ mitigation strategy, effective Monday, August 23rd, the following protocols will take effect until Montgomery County goes back down to moderate/low transmission levels:
Finally, to reiterate, we all have choices. Our choices can help or hinder our progress towards slowing the virus. Our choices can affect those who are more vulnerable to this virus. As the data shows, the community cannot rely on these choices just to be reinforced in schools, and multiple positive choices make a bigger impact than just one.
Please make the following personal choices and reinforce with your children, family, and friends:
The District has received input from stakeholders both in favor of and opposed to face mask mandates. There are passionate views on both sides. CMCSS has strongly encouraged students, employees, and visitors to wear face coverings in common areas and when physical distancing cannot be maintained anywhere in a building or on transportation.
A face mask mandate with the choice to opt-out makes little difference from encouraging face masks, and opt-outs are required by the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order 84.
As you make and reinforce health choices with your family, please reflect on the impact we can all have on our family, friends, neighbors, strangers, and ourselves.
