Clarksville-Montgomery County School System COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy

Montgomery County, TN – Good evening, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) families, We ended last school year with over 70% of our 36,500 students learning in-person and around 30% riding CMCSS transportation. This year, 97% of our 37,800 students are learning in-person and around 55% are riding CMCSS transportation. Without a doubt, in-person learning is the best educational environment for the vast majority of our students, and we have worked hard to ensure that option has been and will continue to be, available during the pandemic. CMCSS has communicated with families since last year that schools cannot eliminate the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus during in-person learning, but our collective actions can help mitigate the spread. The District’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy has always been about using multiple layers to improve success, sometimes referred to as the Swiss Cheese model. For the 2021-2022 school year, CMCSS has been using the following primary mitigation layers: Using MERV 13 instead of MERV 9 filters in all buildings

Increasing outdoor air ventilation

Employing enhanced two-step cleaning throughout buildings

Encouraging self-screening, face masks, handwashing, covering sneezes, and staying home when sick for all students, employees, and visitors

Identifying opportunities to promote physical distancing when possible in schools

Replenishing hand sanitizing stations

Promoting the use of personal water bottles and filling stations while water fountains are shut down

Establishing School Health Screening Rooms

Providing vaccination opportunities and COVID-19 Coronavirus testing for employees and their families at Onsite Employee Health and Wellness Clinics

Updating and implementing the Return to School/Work Flowchart According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, the percent of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County is the same right now as it was in early December 2020 and late January 2021, peaking around 0.3% higher than it is now in early January 2021. Ultimately, the increase in our community’s spread from 0.1% on July 20th, 2021, to 0.5% on August 8th, 2021, occurred before school was in session. In this first full week of school, as of today, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has 298 student positive cases and 1,488 other students who are absent due to exclusions/quarantines. There are 41 positive employee cases and 76 are out on COVID-related leave. Compared to similar community spread in the winter, the number of employee positive cases is almost half. However, the number of student positive cases has more than tripled. To add more layers to CMCSS’ mitigation strategy, effective Monday, August 23rd, the following protocols will take effect until Montgomery County goes back down to moderate/low transmission levels: Modifying custodial procedures to further increase the focus on two-step cleaning throughout the day and decrease focus on other areas (window cleaning, floor buffing, etc.)

Operating mechanical systems (HVAC) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week as possible for each building’s situation to further increase filtration

Limiting nonessential visitors from the school environment at the discretion of building administrators, to include temporarily not allowing lunchtime visitors

Limiting indoor mass gatherings during the school day at the discretion of building administrators

Providing masks in school buildings and on transportation for those who request one

Increasing hand sanitizing stations in schools and on transportation Finally, to reiterate, we all have choices. Our choices can help or hinder our progress towards slowing the virus. Our choices can affect those who are more vulnerable to this virus. As the data shows, the community cannot rely on these choices just to be reinforced in schools, and multiple positive choices make a bigger impact than just one. Please make the following personal choices and reinforce with your children, family, and friends: Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze in your bent elbow.

Clean your hands often.

Wear an appropriate facial covering indoors when you feel you are close enough to others for respiratory droplets to spread. It does not have to be all day; most importantly in common areas and crowded spaces. [470cetner] The District has received input from stakeholders both in favor of and opposed to face mask mandates. There are passionate views on both sides. CMCSS has strongly encouraged students, employees, and visitors to wear face coverings in common areas and when physical distancing cannot be maintained anywhere in a building or on transportation. A face mask mandate with the choice to opt-out makes little difference from encouraging face masks, and opt-outs are required by the Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order 84. As you make and reinforce health choices with your family, please reflect on the impact we can all have on our family, friends, neighbors, strangers, and ourselves.

