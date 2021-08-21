Tennessee Landmarks Lit Green for Child Support Awareness Month

Tennessee adds new resources to help parents provide the necessary support for children

Nashville, TN – The State Capitol Cupola and other well-known landmarks across Tennessee were lit green Friday night in recognition of Child Support Awareness Month.

Each August the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) works to light up recognizable locations in green as a shining reminder of the important role its Child Support Program plays in the health and well-being of Tennessee children.

That’s why TDHS is here to help ensure child support services are available to all parents, relatives, and other caregivers of Tennessee children.

TDHS is available to:

Help locate a parent that should be providing support for their child.

Assist with establishing paternity.

Enforce existing child support orders.

Collect and disburse child support payments.

Help with modifying child support orders when circumstances change.

Ensure all Tennesseans are served regardless of income.

As part of the department’s promise to help all parents increase capacity to support their children, TDHS created the Child Support Re-Entry Team earlier this year. This team helps incarcerated parents meet their parental responsibilities while in the prison system and after release.

“A parent’s responsibility to provide for the material needs of their children doesn’t end when they step foot in the prison system,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter.

“Our Child Support Re-Entry Team is providing a pathway for justice-involved parents to build capacity to meet the financial, emotional, and intangible obligations of caring for their children,” Carter stated.

In addition to the State Capitol Cupola, the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge in Nashville was lit green along with the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga.

If you or someone you know needs help understanding or managing child support obligations contact your local child support office. Parents and caregivers additionally can apply for child support services online and make child support payments here.

Learn more about the Tennessee Department of Human Services here.

