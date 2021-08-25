Fort Campbell Gate 2, Gate 5 to open mornings starting Thursday

Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning Thursday, August 26th, 2021, Fort Campbell Gate 2 and Gate 5 will be open from 5:00am to 10:00am, Monday through Friday, and will be closed on weekends, days of no scheduled activities (DONSAs), and federal holidays.

All other gates will observe their normal hours of operation. With the addition of Gate 2 and Gate 5, all Fort Campbell gates will be open Monday through Friday during the peak morning travel time.

Use the Digital Garrison app or visit the Fort Campbell website https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/gate-hours and Fort Campbell Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell/ for updates and more information on gate hours.

