|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Talley Drive closed for water line work Newer: Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Southern Parkway, Bullock Drive water outage planned »
Fort Campbell Gate 2, Gate 5 to open mornings starting Thursday
Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning Thursday, August 26th, 2021, Fort Campbell Gate 2 and Gate 5 will be open from 5:00am to 10:00am, Monday through Friday, and will be closed on weekends, days of no scheduled activities (DONSAs), and federal holidays.
All other gates will observe their normal hours of operation. With the addition of Gate 2 and Gate 5, all Fort Campbell gates will be open Monday through Friday during the peak morning travel time.
Use the Digital Garrison app or visit the Fort Campbell website https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/gate-hours and Fort Campbell Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FortCampbell/ for updates and more information on gate hours.
SectionsNews
Topics101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell, Fort Campbell KY, Gate 2, Gate 5
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.