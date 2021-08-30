Clarksville Police search for Runaway Juvenile Emily Perryman, again

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Emily Perryman was located but has run away again. Ms. Perryman was last seen in the Dunlop Lane area. Ms. Perryman is a (White / Female) is approximately 5’4,” 220lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective McClintock 931.648.0656, ext. 5465. You can also call the Tipsline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

