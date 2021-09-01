Nashville Sounds fall at Louisville Bats, 4-2

Nashville, TN – The Louisville Bats scored three runs in the third inning to lead them to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Sounds Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Sounds fall to 9-9 in series openers.
The Sounds took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as Mario Feliciano brought home two runs with a double. Louisville cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half of the second with Mike Freeman scoring on an error.
The Bats scored three runs in the third, highlighted by a run-scoring triple from Mark Kolozsvary, to take a 4-2 lead.
Nashville starting pitcher Dylan File turned in a quality start but was tagged with the loss. He worked six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits.
The Sounds and Bats play a doubleheader Thursday at Louisville Slugger Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom (4-2, 2.34) starts for Nashville in game one against left-hander Reiver Sanmartin (5-2, 3.82) for Louisville. Right-hander Riley O’Brien (6-6, 4.55) starts for Louisville in game two, Nashville’s starter is to be determined. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30pm.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds are 1-6 at Louisville Slugger Field this season.
- Nashville has lost 10 of their last 13 games on the road.
- Renato Núñez went 2-for-4 in his Sounds season debut.
- Keston Hiura snapped a 0-for-20 skid with a double in the fourth inning.
Box Score
Nashville 2, Louisville 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Nashville
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|4
|8
|1
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .