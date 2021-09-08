Clarksville’s Riverfest Festival canceled this year

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has canceled the 33rd Annual Riverfest out of an abundance of caution as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Clarksville-Montgomery County, causing a major strain on local medical institutions.

After meeting with local medical and government officials, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts made the executive decision to cancel this year’s Riverfest.

“The number of cases, especially hospitalizations in Clarksville-Montgomery County is alarming and only continuing to rise,” Mayor Pitts said. “The latest data shows this virus is surging and serious. Erring on the side of caution, I have chosen to cancel this year’s Riverfest.”

“This is not an easy decision, nor one we take lightly. Our team consulted multiple medical professionals who have been monitoring our numbers closely and the last thing I wanted was for our event to be a contributing factor to an already dire situation,” stated Mayor Pitts.

Local health department and hospital officials have observed a trend in COVID-19 Coronavirus cases following holidays where gatherings typically occur. Across our local healthcare systems, more than 80% of COVID-19 Coronavirus patients being hospitalized are unvaccinated and the number of patients being admitted has surged.

With Riverfest historically attracting more than 30,000 attendees for the weekend event and surging COVID cases following the Labor Day weekend, the decision was made to cancel the event.

If you, or someone you know, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 Coronavirus, testing can be done by most doctors and urgent care facilities. Check with your local health care provider for more information about what testing services they offer.

To learn more about the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine and where to receive one, go to www.vaccines.gov