Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Burglary at Walmart Murphy Oil on Madison Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at Murphy Oil by Walmart on Madison Street. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female in the photograph. She was a passenger in a blue Nissan.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Feinberg, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.