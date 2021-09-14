86.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Clarksville Police Department reports Vehicle Burglary at Walmart Murphy Oil on Madison Street

Clarksville Police are asking for the public's help identifying the person in this photo.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred at Murphy Oil by Walmart on Madison Street. They are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the female in the photograph. She was a passenger in a blue Nissan.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Clarksville Police Detective Feinberg, 931.648.0656, ext. 5156, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

