Nashville State Community College partners with Lipscomb University to Provide Pathway to Bachelor’s Degree

Nashville, TN – Students at Nashville State Community College have a new pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree thanks to a new partnership with Lipscomb University’s online program.

Shanna L. Jackson, Nashville State Community College president, and Candice McQueen, Lipscomb University president, along with other college representatives announced the new articulation and transfer agreement in a ceremony held at Nashville State’s White Bridge campus on Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.

The articulation and transfer agreement allows students who complete an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree at Nashville State to seamlessly transfer to Lipscomb to earn a bachelor’s degree through its online program.

“Nashville State has been a strong partner with Lipscomb University for a number of years. This agreement solidifies that partnership and the pathway it provides for students to continue to pursue their educational goals after they graduate from Nashville State,” said Lipscomb University President Candice McQueen. “We look forward to this collaboration and in partnering together to make a difference in the lives of students.”

The agreement defines academic and administrative coordination between both institutions. Students who successfully complete the associate degree offered by Nashville State are eligible to receive a 20% tuition discount when they enroll in Lipscomb Online. Lipscomb Online provides a flexible and convenient way for students to continue their studies to earn a bachelor’s degree.

Undergraduate programs are offered in business leadership, customer experience, data analytics, entertainment management, hospitality management, integrated studies, organizational communication, psychology, public administration, strategic leadership, supply chain, and operations management, technology management and nursing.

Jackson said she appreciates the collaboration with Lipscomb and for the way the partnership will benefit students and the community.

“At Nashville State, we remain focused on establishing strong transfer pathways for our students and appreciate Lipscomb University’s collaborative spirit and work to make this partnership a reality,” Dr. Jackson said. “Knowing the flexibility provided by online learning and that many of our programs align, Lipscomb Online is an option worth exploring for any graduating Nashville State student.”

To qualify for the tuition discount, students must meet the admissions requirements of Lipscomb’s online program, must apply for admission and be accepted by the university. For more information about Lipscomb Online or to apply, visit www.lipscomb.edu/online.

About Nashville State Community College

Nashville State Community College provides comprehensive educational programs and partnerships, exemplary services, an accessible, progressive learning environment, and responsible leadership to improve the quality of life for the community it serves.

With soon to be seven campuses and virtual and online options, the college serves a broad geographic area comprising Davidson County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County, and Stewart County. Nashville State offers more than 80 associate degree and certificate programs of study, some of which can be completed in one year, that prepare students to enter the workforce or transfer to a university upon graduation.

About Lipscomb University

Lipscomb University is a vibrant Christian, liberal arts community with a student body of nearly 5,000 students that represent more than 52 nations and 32 religious preferences.

Located in the heart of Nashville, Lipscomb University is committed to developing students whose academic excellence, faith, and practice reflect our ideas of global citizenship and offers more than 176 undergraduate majors and minors, 60 master’s degree programs and four doctoral degree programs. The institution also includes Lipscomb Academy, a PreK2-12th grade college preparatory school of more than 1,300 students.

For more information, visit www.lipscomb.edu.