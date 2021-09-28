Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program honors Local Organizations with Environmental Awards

Montgomery County, TN – On Tuesday, September 28th the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program held its annual Green Certification Banquet. The Banquet was streamed live during the lunchtime hour and honored newly certified organizations, organizations that have recertified, and the annual excellence award winners.

The Banquet and awards recognize the outstanding efforts organizations within Montgomery County are doing for our local environment.

The awards included 8 Excellence Awards, 2 Best Overall Organization Awards, 10 Level-Up Awards, and the Ron Smithfield Persistence Award. To be considered for an award, organizations must be Green Certified. There were two big winners this year. The first was the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) taking home the Outstanding Efforts in Air Quality award and the Outstanding Efforts in Resource Conservation Award.

Trane was also a big winner bringing home the Outstanding Efforts in Reduction Award, the Best Overall Large Organization Award, Leveling-Up to Gold Level within the Program and winning the UPCYCLE Challenge.

The 2021 award recipients were:

Excellence Awards-

Outstanding Efforts in Air Quality – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Outstanding Efforts in Engagement & Education – Mainstream Heating & Cooling

Outstanding Efforts in Land Use – Clarksville Parks and Recreation

Outstanding Efforts in Recycling – Red Knight Distribution

Outstanding Efforts in Reduction – Trane

Outstanding Efforts in Resource Conservation – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Outstanding Efforts in Reuse – Florim, USA

Outstanding Efforts in Water Quality – Arcadia Senior Living

Best Overall Organization Awards-

Small Organization (under 100 employees) – Arcadia Senior Living

Large Organization (over 100 employees) – Trane

Level-Up Awards-

Advancing to Silver Level: Clarksville Athletic Club, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, North Central Institute, Alexis Goines Allstate, Immaculate Conception School

Advancing to Gold Level: Progressive Directions, Agero, Premier Medical Group, Trane, Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

The Ron Smithfield Persistence Award was present to Bill Harpel of the City of Clarksville for his dedication to the Program and his commitment to the environment and the community. Bill has been a Green Certification Board member since 2014 (the longest-serving acting Member) and has been instrumental in guiding and growing the Program. Additionally, Bill is the City liaison for the newly formed City of Clarksville Sustainability Board. Bill also works diligently to grow recycling within the City facilities.

At the conclusion of the virtual banquet awards the UPCYCLE Challenge winner was announced. This year’s Challenge, which is open to all Green Certified organizations and their employees, was to create a piece of garden décor from recycled and reused items. The Trane team was ultimately declared victorious for the second year in a row. They created a working fountain from leftover materials from the factory. They will retain the trophy for the next year.

The Green Certification Program congratulates all of the winners and would like to thank the banquet sponsors Florim, USA, Altra Federal Credit Union, the City of Clarksville, and Montgomery County as well as the award sponsors Stone Rudolph & Henry, BCycle, Agero, Trane and Ron Smithfield. Without the sponsors, this year’s banquet could not have happened.

For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program, including a list of our 135+ local Green Certified Organizations, visit http://mcgtn.org/green.